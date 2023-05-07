Dept’s specialised programmes out to empower S’wak women in leadership, entrepreneurship

MIRI (May 7): The Ministry Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development is set on empowering the women here through leadership and entrepreneurship programmes that will be implemented through the Women and Family Department of Sarawak.

In this respect, Deputy Minister I Datuk Rosey Yunus said various programmes had been run by the department – all aimed at ensuring that women could achieve their place in the fields of leadership and entrepreneurship.

“In terms of leadership, we initially targeted 30 per cent of women in decision-making positions, yet our Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had told us: ‘Why target only 30 per cent, as there should be no more gender bias, and opportunities should be given to anyone possessing the right merits.

“Thus, women should seek and let out the potential in them because only then, they would ‘be seen’.

“In fact, leadership can start from the community level – community leader, ‘ketua kaum’ (grassroots chief) and councillor. Upon being given an opportunity, seize it and set out to prove yourself,” said Rosey in her speech for the Long Bedian Miri Women Association’s ‘Mother’s Day’ celebration dinner at a hotel here on Friday.

Rosey, who is Bekenu assemblywoman, also said thanks to Sarawak Premier’s confidence and appreciation toward women and their contributions to the country’s development, a RM2.5 million allocation had been approved towards enabling the Women and Family Department of Sarawak to organise and hold various programmes meant for women.

In this regard, she encouraged more women to participate actively in these activities, where they could improve themselves further.

Among the upcoming programmes would be the Women Household Heads Sarawak Programme (KIRWaS), under which each participant would receive RM500 as initial business capital, she added.

Meanwhile, Rosey commended the association for being very active in its recruitment drive.

“The group now has over 100 members. In this regard, I call upon them to be a platform to unite the women of Long Bedian,” she added.

Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau attended the dinner event, which also hosted Long Bedian Ketua Kampung Leslie Lau and the association’s chairperson Joanna Ping.