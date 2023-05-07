Dr Sim: S’wak committed in fight against rabies

KUCHING (May 7): Sarawak remains committed in fighting rabies in the state, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said this is in line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) target to achieve global rabies-free status by 2030.

In this regard, the Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government asked for the public’s cooperation in achieving that goal, which will include amending some laws.

“We don’t want Sarawak to be known as a state that has failed to deal with rabies, and we will look at several initiatives. Among them include the local authorities being able to amend some laws at the local government level.

“Meanwhile, state-level laws will need to be amended at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) level,” he said when met by reporters at a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house here today.

Dr Sim said that presently, dog licensing and microchip installation are not mandatory yet but would be one of the several laws they would look into.

He also called on the public, especially pet owners, to play their part together in addressing this issue.

“Any individual that has been bitten by a dog should immediately go to the clinic for assessment and get vaccinated. This needs to be taken seriously as it could be fatal if not treated properly,” he said, adding that pet owners should get their dogs vaccinated every year.

He also said that regarding the border, Sarawak has managed to prevent a new outbreak and ensure that all dogs with immune tags are vaccinated.

When asked about the number of rabies cases in Sarawak, Dr Sim disclosed that as of April, there were 11 cases with eight being fatal.

Last year, Sarawak established an Immune Belt Enforcement Team to control the spread of rabies especially in areas along Kalimantan’s border.