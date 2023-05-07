Kuching couple complain of poor workmanship in new apartment unit

KUCHING (May 7): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Public Complaints Bureau has been brought to the attention of an alleged poor workmanship of a recently completed apartment unit in the city.

In a statement yesterday, the party’s public complaints bureau chief Milton Foo said he received a complaint concerning poor workmanship by the developer or contractor of a new apartment unit and no actions have been taken to rectify the issue so far.

“A married couple, the complainant, took vacant possession of the apartment unit sometime in August 2022 and found out that more than 50 per cent of floor tiles come with hollow sound,” said Foo.

Foo said the couple had attempted to raise the issue with the developer through the management but the problem remains and the alleged defective works were not resolved yet.

Based on the signed sales and purchase agreement, he said the defect liability of the recently handed over apartment unit is 18 months from the date of delivery of vacant possession of the unit.

As a result, Foo will be assisting the couple to lodge a formal complaint to the housing tribunal for investigation and further action.