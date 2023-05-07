Local leaders urged to give ideas, suggestions to develop Sadong Jaya

SADONG JAYA (May 7): Local leaders must assist in presenting ideas, recommendations and suggestions to help in developing Sadong Jaya area, says its assemblyman Aidel Lariwoo.

He said this was because Sarawak was now fast developing and it did not want to be left behind.

According to him, Sadong Jaya has been gazetted as a sub-district.

“If it has been gazetted as such, and therefore its development requires a lot of ideas from the village security and development committees (JKKK) or associations.

“Therefore, the role of local leaders is to share their ideas and suggestions in order to develop Sadong jaya,” he said at the ‘Majlis Ramah Mesra Aidilfitri’ at Dewan Warisan, here yesterday.

Aidel, who is also Deputy Minister I of Infrastructure and Port Development, said for now, there are various development programmes being implemented in the constituency.

“However, there are several constraints faced, including telecommunications, electricity and water supplies, which we are trying to improve,” he said.

Batang Sadong MP Rodiyah Safiee, Asajaya District Office Rais Ahmat and community leaders were among those present at the gathering.