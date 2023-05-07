Mafi provides many aid schemes to help young agropreneurs, assures S’wak senator

SIBU (May 7): Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (Mafi) has prepared various aid projects meant to help young entrepreneurs involved in farming.

According to Senator Roderick Wong, the assistance covers the Young Agropreneur Grant (GAM), Malaysian Good Agricultural Practice (myGAP), as well as those involving agricultural tools.

“Farmers who do not qualify for the assistance can apply for loans from AgroBank, offered to them at low interest rates, so as to help them expand their operations,” he was speaking during the dialogue with Bintangor Farmers Association recently.

Adding on, the senator said this assurance was given by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Chan Foong Hin when he (Wong) highlighted the plight of farmers not having sufficient funds to manage procurements, open larger farms and even start a business.

“The government can also help develop export markets so that the farmers would have more export options,” he said.

Citing jackfruit as an example, Wong said the fruit had been approved for export to China following a recent collaboration between the governments of both countries.

He said the government had also conducted active research and development (R&D) in crops, including having successfully developed the processing of jackfruit into pies and biscuits.

According to the senator, the majority of Bintangor folks are farmers and thus, it is imperative for them to enhance their knowledge on agricultural development towards achieving a greater yield.

“Having the relevant agricultural knowledge can break you away from the traditional cultivation; hence producing greater yield.”

Wong also said with the operation of a modern vegetable orchard, it could help increase both production and farmers’ income.

“At the same time, it will also help develop the economy, both local and national,” he added.