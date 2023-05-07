Major road project to link Samarahan, Batang Sadong, Sebuyau set for implementation

SADONG JAYA (May 7): The implementation of a major road project in Kota Samarahan is set to bring great impact to the people in the area, especially the motorists, upon completion.

According to Deputy Minister I of Infrastructure and Port Development Sarawak Aidel Lariwoo, the project covers two road sectors – the stretches from Samarahan Bridge to Batang Sadong Bridge, and from Batang Sadong Bridge to Sebuyau.

It is informed that the tender of works for Samarahan-Batang Sadong link has been opened, while for the Batang Sadong-Sebuyau link, it is still under the process of being awarded to selected contractors.

“Upon the completion (of these roads), they would provide motorists a bigger carriageway,” he told reporters when met at the ‘Majlis Ramah Mesra Aidilfitri’ in Dewan Warisan here yesterday.

Aidel, who is Sadong Jaya assemblyman, regarded the Batang Sadong-Sebuyau sector as ‘an important road network’, in that upon its completion, it would form another line of coastal road in the state developed by the Sarawak government.

“When the federal government constructed Pan Borneo Highway, it was not connected to the coastal areas.

“For that reason, the Sarawak government itself provided funds to develop the coastal link.”

On the construction of the coastal road slated for the outer areas of Kota Samarahan, Aidel said it was still in the tender process, and the project would take some time to kick off.