Negotiations on demands for Sarawak’s rights ongoing, says Deputy Prime Minister

MIRI (May 7): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would continue all negotiations and discussions regarding the demands for Sarawak’s rights, assured Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

However, he regards the demand for Sarawak, together with Sabah, to be allocated over 30 per cent of seats in Parliament, as ‘the most difficult thing’.

“Such composition of the seats (for Sarawak and Sabah) in Parliament is one of the demands.

“Several other matters are being negotiated and discussed, and we will address these matters little by little,” said the Plantation and Commodities Minister during the Sarawak Kayan Association (PKS) dinner at Meritz Hotel here on Saturday.

On another subject, Fadillah said during the federal administration under the Barisan Nasional (BN), he would never have thought that the post of a deputy prime minister (DPM) would be given to Sarawak.

“What can be learned from the political turmoil in Peninsular Malaysia is that it indirectly opens up the opportunity for Sarawak to get the position of DPM.

“The awareness has derived from Sarawak leadership, starting with the late ‘Tok Nan’ (former chief minister of Sarawak Pehin Sri Adenan Satem), followed by the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, fighting and demanding for all our eroded rights to be returned to Sarawak through the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“We can see the results little by little, especially in educating the people, especially our ‘friends in Peninsular Malaysia’, about the history of the establishment of Malaysia.

“Alhamdulillah, now at the political leadership level, they have realised that Sabah and Sarawak are partners in the establishment of Malaysia, instead of assuming that they joined Malaya to establish Malaysia.”

On unity, Fadillah regarded it as ‘the strength of the people of Sarawak’ and thus, it must be upheld so that Sarawak would continue to be an example in Malaysia and earn the respect from others.

“This is a good culture that must be maintained in Sarawak.

“It is also an attraction for tourists because they want to see what kind of culture being practised by the people of Sarawak, which makes us being able to live peacefully and harmoniously even though we are made up of communities of many races, with different beliefs and religions.”

Moreover, the Petra Jaya MP also emphasised on Sarawak’s focus on human development.

In relation to this, he called upon the PKS leadership to play a more significant role in children’s education.

“I support any education programme meant to improve vocational skills, so that our children would become skilled workers.

“At ministry level, my ministry provides plantation training.

“Therefore, I call upon PKS to submit a proposal so that my ministry could contribute to the community through such educational programme. Let us discuss the specific education programmes for the community.

“Hopefully, we could produce better Sarawak children for a better Sarawak.”

Later at the same event, Fadillah announced a government grant worth RM50,000 to PKS.

The dinner also hosted Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni, Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Dato Gerawat Gala, Deputy Minister I of Women, Childhood and Community Development Sarawak Datuk Rosey Yunus, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau who is also PKS president, and Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii.