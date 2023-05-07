New road being proposed to link Kpg Segong with Kpg Jugan in Bau, says deputy minister’s office

KUCHING (May 7): A new road is being proposed to link Kampung Segong with Kampung Jugan in Bau district, said a statement from Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Harry Jinep’s office.

The statement revealed that the idea to build this new road came following several ‘motocross’ rides participated by Henry on off-road trails across the jungle and hills separating these two villages.

In order to realise this new idea, Henry, who is also Tasik Biru assemblyman, chaired a meeting at his office last Friday to plan the design and estimate the costing for the proposed road.

“The time has come to build a road that is of JKR (Public Works Department)’s R1 Standard. It is a paved road that provide commuting access for the local community. This proposed road is estimated to cost as much as RM44.5 million.

“When completed, this road will further facilitate the farming activities and further shorten the travel time from the Singai area to Lundu and the surrounding areas,” said Henry in the statement which was posted on Facebook.

According to Facebook post, the meeting chaired by Henry was attended by Bau District Officer Constantine Jonas Noeb and community leaders from the Singai area.