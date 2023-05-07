Rabies operation in Kuching division to include catching stray dogs, says Mayor Wee

KUCHING (May 7): The rabies operation in Kuching division, which will be carried out starting tomorrow until Friday, will include catching stray dogs, said Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

In this regard, Wee advised pet owners to keep their pets inside their house during the five-day operation, which will involve Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), Kuching South City Council (MBKS), Padawan Municipal Council (MPP), Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVVS) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“We understand that there are a lot of pet lovers who will be monitoring us, so it is not convenient for us to tell you where we are going to do the operation.

“All I can say is we will start on Monday onwards and after that, all the councils, MPP, DBKU and MBKS will do their individual ones. This operation will be carried out in groups and it will start in MBKS areas.

“So, please, we would like to appeal to pet lovers to keep your pets in your house, make sure they are properly vaccinated, properly kept and do not let them come out as it can be difficult for us to differentiate their dogs and the stray ones,” he said.

Wee said this when met by reporters during a Hari Raya Aidilfitri Combined Open House jointly organised by MPP, MBKS, the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang and Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap at Dewan Komuniti Kampung Haji Baki here today.

Commenting further on the operation, Wee said it comes after a stray dog, believed to have bitten nine victims around the BDC area here recently, has tested positive for rabies last Tuesday.

“So, I think it has been getting quite serious, but of course in actual fact it is ongoing, for us in MBKS, we do it every day,” he added.

According to Wee, a lot of people have been putting up on social media about the dog catching operation carried out by the local authorities.

“But I wish to emphasise one thing, as a local city council, that human lives are more important. Because if anybody ask you to choose between a dog and a human being, I am sure all of you will support me in protecting human lives.

“That is what the local authority is doing now. So, I hope and appeal to all those people’s representatives not to politicise this and please, if you can help us by all means but do not try to viral it and point finger at us, you are part of the government, please do your job.

“Because when they accuse us of not doing our job, all I want to ask them is what have they done? They have done nothing. So, action speaks louder than words and we are going to act. In actual fact, we, MPP, DBKU and MBKS do it every day, it is our daily job,” said Wee.

Wee also said it is also very sensitive to tell people the number of dogs that they have caught.

“This is because people will give some kind of look at us. So, what actually I would suggest also if you people really love dogs, we do not mind to catch them and give it to you to rear or adopt them so as long as it is not more than three dogs per household.

“We are also going to enhance the policies and ordinance in our local authority including to restrict or ban people from getting pets inside the eatery places,” he added.

When asked on the update after the dog biting incident around the BDC area last week, Wee said MBKS had gone back to the area and caught several other dogs which were believed to have mixed around with the stray dog.

“So, we are doing something, please do not accuse us, and if you want to pinpoint at the mayor go ahead if you can save lives but if you cannot save lives (and) you still want to pinpoint at me, (do it) during election time, don’t do it now.

“Besides the nine victims, we do not have any other record thus far. However, we still appeal to the public if they have been disturbed, scratched or anything like that, please go to the hospital,” he added.

On his advice for pet lovers out there, Wee said they need to be a responsible person to keep a pet.

“Please keep your pets in your house don’t let them go out to become stray and start to disturb and threaten people’s lives. That is unfair, the most unfair thing you will ever do,” he added.

The event, which was officiated by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, was also attended by Lo, Yap and MPP chairman Tan Kai.