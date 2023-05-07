Rabies: Vaccinate, keep pet dogs within home compound, says Temenggong Lau

SIBU (May 7): Sibu Community Leaders Association chairman Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau reminds the public to be vigilant of the risk of rabies and to work together to end the threat of this disease by 2025.

Citing Sibu Veterinary Department’s remark on the possibility of eliminating this vaccine-preventable disease, Lau stressed that the onus is on the people to be keep their dogs within their compound.

“Only by working together, we can maintain public safety,” he told reporters during the anti-rabies vaccination drive at Lake Garden, Permai here yesterday.

The event, organised by Sibu Chinese Community Leaders Association was held in collaboration with Sibu Veterinary Department.

The free anti-rabies programme has entered its fourth series, with the first three being held at Pulau Li Hua, Cheng Uong Methodist Church in Sungei Sadit and SJK Sacred Heart.

The veterinary team will have the fifth vaccination drive at CCK Local, Jalan Ling Kai Cheng on May 20 and thereafter to Kanowit at a later date.

On the encouraging response of having more than 100 dogs at their anti-rabies vaccination in each of their programmes, Lau said it reflected the public’s great sense of awareness.

“Hopefully, through such activities, the safety of the local community can be well assured,” he said and advised all pet dog owners to take better care of their pets.