Sibu man arrested for alleged drug trafficking

SIBU (May 7): A 39-year-old local man was arrested for alleged involvement in drug trafficking at Jalan Teo Loh here on May 4.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, in a statement, said the suspect was arrested by a team of personnel from the Sarawak Police Contingent Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) at around 6pm.

“Upon inspection, the team found 39 packets of juice suspected containing mixture of Ecstasy weighing 1.442kg and 53 Ecstasy tablets weighing 29.40g.

“The team also seized 12 cigarette sticks suspected of containing a mixture of ganja weighing 21.60g and 12 plastic packets containing crystalised substance believed to be Ketamine weighing 16.70g,” he said, adding that the seized items were estimated to be worth RM73,615.

Zulkipli said the suspect was tested negative for drugs.

“The suspect has been remanded for six days to facilitate our investigation,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.