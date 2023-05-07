Unity govt must demonstrate leadership to stabilise economy, says PM Anwar

SEREMBAN (May 7): The unity government needs to demonstrate leadership to ensure today’s administration is strong and the economy is stable, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said if the government is unstable and the economy is weak, the country, especially the people will suffer.

“This evening the chairman of Geely, one of the largest automobile companies in the country will be meeting me to announce an allocation of tens of billions… to make Malaysia its automobile headquarters in the region.

“Before this we learned Amazon Web Services (AWS) has agreed to make Malaysia as a base, while several countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia were all hoping that they would be chosen,” he said at the Negeri Sembilan state government’s and Malaysia Madani Raya Open House, here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the move was because investors are confident in the country’s leadership, stability and future, and as such, particular attention must be given to political stability.

“A former minister said it was due to their efforts and I don’t deny that some tried to persuade AWS. But why did the company agree to come here only after the unity government was formed and the political situation was stabilised, ” he said.

In the meantime, Anwar said two more data centres would be established in the country thus thousands of job opportunities would be available for the people.

“We have a large world digital system in Johor, another will be established in Cyberjaya and one has yet to be decided and will be announced later,” he said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister recommended any party or member of Parliament who wish to call for a motion of no confidence to do so at the next Parliament session.

“What’s all the commotion, citing 126, 114, here and there. Before, when I wanted to call for a no confidence motion it was not possible because the prime minister declared a state of emergency and Parliament was suspended.

“As the current prime minister, I am not suspending Parliament or calling for an emergency, fight it out in Parliament, that is the way we govern. Why? We want to stop the complaints about political instability, so that the focus is on protecting the welfare of the people,” he said.

Over 20,000 are expected to attend the event scheduled from 10am to 4.30pm where 52 dishes including lemang daun lerek, rendang maman, apam Johol and cendol will be served to guests. – Bernama