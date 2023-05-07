Woman feared drowned while collecting riverine life in Sungai Tegan

BELAGA (May 7): A woman is feared drowned after being swept away by river currents when attempting to cross Sungai Tegan here to reach a boat while collecting riverine life.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said four rescuers from the Belaga fire station were deployed to the scene after receiving a call from the victim’s friend at 5.27pm.

It said that the victim identified as Merry, along with three others including the caller, had been collecting riverine life along Sungai Tegan.

“The incident was believed to have occurred at 3pm when she tried to swim to a boat located across the river.

“She was seen struggling in the water before she disappeared – probably swept away by the river current and is feared drowned,” it said in a statement.

It added that the victim’s three friends managed to swim to the riverbank where they initiated their own search but failed to locate her.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the operations commander reported that the rescuers had gathered information about the incident.

“Bomba also conducted a search and rescue (SAR) operation together with the police along the riverbank within a 200-metre radius from the starting point where the victim was seen crossing the river,” it said.

Bomba added that after a discussion with the police and the victim’s family members, the SAR operation was suspended temporarily at 6.25pm and will resume tomorrow.