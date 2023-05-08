Abd Karim: Sarawak taking part in London Craft Week timely

KUCHING (May 8): Sarawak’s participation in the London Craft Week is timely as it coincides with the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

State Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said this from the London Craft Week exhibition at the Malaysian High Commission in the United Kingdom.

“With King Charles III coronation and other events happening which has more than 100 heads of states converging in London, the environment here is very lively indeed,” he said via a Facebook video post yesterday.

“For an event which first began in 2015, this year there will be around 700 artisans participating and showcasing their work at high commissions, embassies and various venues spread out across London.”

With such a prominent platform to showcase their arts and crafts, he said this 2023 edition of London Craft Week offers Malaysian craftsmen ample opportunity to showcase their skills and products to the world.

Abdul Karim later inspected Sarawak’s booth at the exhibition, where four artisans were seen doing live demonstrations of ‘Sulaman Keringkam’ or Malay Sarawak embroidery, the Iban’s Pua Kumbu weaving, basket weaving, as well as the making of Sarawak ceramics beads jewellery and accessories.

Malaysia’s participation under the London Craft Week 2023 is under the patronage of Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The event, which runs from May 8 to May 14, is expected to attract over 3,000 visitors who would have the opportunity to learn about the history and significance of each craft from the Sarawak’s ethnic groups.

Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib are expected to make an official visit to London Craft Week with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

More information on Malaysia’s participation in the London Craft Week can be found at https://www.londoncraftweek.com/events/her-majesty-queen-azizah-of-malaysia-presents-malaysias-heritage-crafts/.