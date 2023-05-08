Again alleged to have billions, Dr Mahathir says will show wealth in court

KUALA LUMPUR (May 8): After being accused of profiting on the backs of poor Malays, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today maintained he will only declare his wealth in court.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim accused political rivals including Dr Mahathir and the latter’s ally, Tun Daim Zainuddin, of pocketing billions of ringgit when they were in power, but never shared any with the people despite claiming to champion Malay rights.

Dr Mahathir again challenged Anwar to expose the alleged wrongdoings and file criminal charges against those involved, including against himself, from Barisan Nasional’s six-decade rule.

“There is no need to ask me to declare my wealth because he (Anwar) claims to have knowledge and boxes of documents on my wealth.

“It is in court that such evidence will be shown and for that my wealth declaration will be made known to the world,” Dr Mahathir said in a statement today.

Dr Mahathir said Anwar should declare his wealth, alleging that the latter had amassed riches when he had been the deputy prime minister.

Anwar had reported assets worth RM11.17 million in a statutory declaration ahead of the 15th General Election (GE15) in November 2022.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman declared a house and three plots of land worth RM10.35 million and about RM829,000 in cash and savings as of October 2022.

On May 3, Dr Mahathir sued Anwar for defamation over allegations that the former and his family had earned billions of ringgit during Dr Mahathir’s first stint as the prime minister. — Malay Mail