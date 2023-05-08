Monday, May 8
Anwar wants EPF to raise domestic investments to 70 pct

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (centre) at the launch of the new EPF headquarters at Kwasa Damansara May 8,2023. – Malay Mail photo

SUNGAI BULOH (May 8): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to increase its domestic investments to 70 per cent this year for the country’s developmental needs.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said that EPF’s previous year’s domestic investments stood at 64 per cent.

“This is for the current needs of the country and taking into account the needs of the people,” he said in his speech while launching the new EPF headquarters at Kwasa Damansara here. – Malay Mail

