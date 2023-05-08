Awg Tengah: S’wak seeks additional funding for geological mapping, mineral resource studies

KUCHING (May 8): Sarawak has requested for additional allocations for the development of geological mapping and mineral resource studies in the state.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan made the request during the Second National Minerals Meeting held in Putrajaya this morning.

The meeting, which was also attended by menteri besar and chief ministers from all states, was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

During the meeting, Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister for Urban Development and Natural Resources, emphasised the importance of Sarawak’s Post-Covid 19 Development Strategy Plan (PCDS) 2030, which lists mining as one of its focuses.

Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources permanent secretary Datu Zaidi Mahdi and Sarawak Land and Survey Department director Datu Abdullah Julaihi were among those present.