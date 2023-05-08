Azalina: Ombudsman Malaysia Bill to be tabled in October

PUTRAJAYA (May 8): The legislation for the establishment of Ombudsman Malaysia, an independent body to address the wide range of public complaints against government departments or agencies, is now slated for Parliament tabling in October.

With less than five months to go, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the federal government was in the final stage of engaging stakeholders such as NGOs and civil society organisations to fine-tune the Bill for eventual Cabinet approval.

“When we speak of accountable government, one of the elements is that complaints must be allowed.

“The problem now is that not because you are the government of the day, you are right all the time.

“What is important is that the prime minister wants an independent body that is open to take public complaints against government agencies,” she told a press conference here.

The proposal for the establishment of Ombudsman Malaysia to replace the Public Complaints Bureau (PCB) was made in 2018 by then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as an effort to ensure that all complaints relating to government ministries, departments and agencies could be addressed more effectively.

In general, an ombudsman is a state official appointed to provide a check on government activity in the interests of the citizen and to oversee the investigation of complaints of improper government activities against the citizen. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME