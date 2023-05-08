Bomba’s water-bombing helicopter on standby in anticipation of forest fires in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 8): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has placed a helicopter on standby to deal with forest fires in Sarawak.

According to Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman, the M17 is a large helicopter with the capacity of carrying up to 2,000 litres of water – making it the most viable unit for water-bombing operations to put out raging forest fires.

“The helicopter is in Miri – if we look at our records, the area where forest fires have actually occurred and many roads are difficult to access, are there (Miri).

“This helicopter would be used to travel to the difficult areas, where if we were to use land vehicles, we would not be able to reach,” he said during a press conference after officiating at the Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) Care 2023 event in Bomba Sarawak headquarters here today.

In addition to this, Khirudin also talked about the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) together with Naim Group, already having thermal drones as means to detect forest fires.

“They (the drones) would fly every two hours at night, to identify areas where fires have occurred, and we will act immediately,” he said, while stating that according to Bomba Sarawak’s record, the forest fires that struck the state in 2021 and 2022, were still considered ‘under control’.