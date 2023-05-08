Chung Hua Middle School No. 1 wins trilingual speech competition

SIBU (May 8): Chung Hua Middle School No. 1 has emerged overall champion of the 8th Sarawak Chinese Independent School Trilingual Speech Competition held Saturday at Wisma Huawen Du Zhong Sibu.

The team from Kuching comprising Nathan Lu Jun Xi, Yap Yi Sen, Joanne Wong Tze Ling and Victoria Lo Huai Xuan, outshone 13 other Chinese Independent Schools in the challenge cup that puts participants’ language and communication skills in all three languages (Chinese, English and Bahasa Melayu) at test.

Riam Road Secondary School came in second with Sibu Catholic High School in the third place for the same category.

A total of 53 students from 14 Chinese Independent Schools in the state took part in the challenge, with 27 students from primary school (junior category) and 26 from secondary school (senior category).

Present for the prize-giving ceremony was Datuk Tiong Thai King who congratulated the winners while praising the organising committee and judges for their effort.

“As we all know, behind the fruitful achievements of Chinese independent schools, there is the spirit of the students who are not afraid of hardships, and the vast number of Chinese communities who support the schools in order to preserve Chinese education for the future generation,” said Tiong in his speech.

He added the challenge cup which has been held for many years, serves as a great platform for students to hone their language and communication skills.

For the record, the challenge cup seeks to discover talents among students in public speaking and improve their proficiency in all three languages, while promoting closer rapport among Chinese independent schools in the state.