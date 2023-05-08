‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo to welcome second child

KUALA LUMPUR (May 8): Malaysian actor Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo are set to welcome their second child, two years after the birth of their daughter.

Taking to his Instagram, the 36-year-old Sarawakian shared a black and white picture of himself, Lo and daughter Lyla with the caption ‘Inbound’.

Lo shared the same image and the news on her Instagram and revealed the baby is due on September 1.

In a separate post, the 37-year-old yoga instructor said she would be sharing her pregnancy journey and to demonstrate how important yoga is to the mind and body.

“Because health begins with the mother,” she said.

It was previously reported that Golding and Lo first met at a New Year’s Eve party in Singapore back in 2011 and he proposed to her four years later on their anniversary in 2015.

A year later, they tied the knot in an intimate outdoor wedding ceremony in Golding’s hometown in Sarawak.

Golding has credited Lo with keeping him grounded throughout his rise to Hollywood stardom, which kicked off with his debut as the swoon-worthy Nick Young in the 2018 rom-com Crazy Rich Asians. — Malay Mail