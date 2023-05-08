Glorious start to Labuan Kaamatan

LABUAN (May 8): The Labuan Kaamatan Festival 2023 got off to a rousing start yesterday with the participation of people from all walks of life.

Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Suhaili Abd Rahman said the festival had brought the multi-racial community on the island closer together.

“We will get better cooperation from various corporate bodies and government-linked companies to work on improving Kaamatan festival celebrations by taking into account suggestions to increase participation and the crowds,” he said when launching the festival.

KadazanDusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Labuan chairman Jerome Mijin said several programmes have been lined up, including the Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan beauty contest, Magunatip, Sumazau and Sumirid dances by Era Budaya, and a singing performance.

The Labuan Kaamatan beauty pageant will feature 12 contestants.

Kadazan-Dusuns and other related ethnic groups in Sabah and Labuan are now celebrating the annual harvest festival. — Bernama