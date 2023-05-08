Grab driver’s neck twisted, stabbed – witness

KOTA KINABALU (May 8): A witness told the High Court here on Monday that a car wash worker had allegedly twisted an e-hailing driver’s neck and stabbed him inside a car four years ago.

Amru Al Asy Japri, 27, who was testifying before Justice Leonard David Shim on the first day of the trial against Amru’s co-accused Arsit Indanan, 23, said that he saw his friend Arsit attack the driver by twisting his neck.

“Arsit stabbed the driver’s chest using a knife,” added Amru under examination-in-chief by the prosecution.

However, Amru, who is unemployed, was not sure how many times Arsit had stabbed the driver. He estimated two or three times.

When Amru, who was the prosecution’s first witness, was asked to make a demonstration on how the driver’s neck was twisted and was stabbed, he stood up at the witness dock and showed to the court how the alleged murder had taken place.

“Arsit, who was not completely standing at the back of the driver’s seat, twisted the driver’s neck and stabbed his chest. After that his left hand locked the driver’s head while his right hand stabbed his chest.

“I can see Arsit did that to the driver maybe because there was some light from the road lamps and it happened in front of me, the distance was just between the driver and passenger front seats,” explained Amru, who saw the alleged incident when he was about to close the car door after he had alighted.

Amru, who sometimes closed his eyes before answering questions, said that before the alleged murder, he was staying with Arsit and Arsit’s family in Likas.

“Including this year, I’ve known Arsit for almost four years and I stayed with them for less than a month before the alleged incident,” he explained.

To a question, he recalled that before the alleged incident, he and Arsit were from Kingfisher and Amru wanted to go back to his family’s house in Tuaran.

“Arsit had booked Grab from his cellphone and marked Tuaran 7Eleven as our destination while the fare for the Grab, if I’m not mistaken, was RM33.

“Cash in my pocket was not enough to pay the fare but I have money in my savings. I have intention to withdraw cash at an ATM at 7Eleven and used the money to pay the fare,” said Amru.

Amru further testified that before reaching the location, he did inform the driver to wait for him to go to the ATM to withdraw cash to pay the fare.

However, Amru said that the driver had stopped the Proton Saga car at the roadside near Tuaran mosque and asked both he and Arsit to get out from the car.

“The driver was not happy because we did not have enough money to pay him, maybe he was angry,” said Amru.

The prosecution: What the time was the Grab car booked?

Witness: 3.30am or 4.30am

The prosecution: What was the type of Grab car that came to take you?

Witness: Proton Saga FLX.

The prosecution: What was the car’s colour?

Witness: Red maroon.

The prosecution: Do you know the name of the Grab driver?

Witness: I only know his name Hanafi and I got to know his name only after the alleged incident.

The prosecution: What time did the Grab driver stop at the roadside near the mosque?

Witness: I’m not sure, maybe after the calling for dawn prayer because I could hear the calling for prayer there.

The prosecution: If I show you photographs, can you identify the car?

Witness: Yes because the car had “fake taxi” sticker. The fourth photograph showed the sticker on the car.

To another question, Amru testified that he did not see Arsit take out a knife because it happened in a blink of eyes.

The prosecution: Have you ever seen the knife before the alleged incident?

Witness: Yes.

The prosecution: Where?

Witness: At Arsit’s house.

The prosecution: During the alleged incident, did you see Arsit bring the knife?

Witness: No.

Amru testified that the knife was in diamond shape with around 19 centimetres long.

“The knife blade was flat and it did not have any holder because the knife was actually not completely made as its holder was only wrapped with clothes or rubber,” Amru further explained.

To another question, after the driver’s neck was allegedly twisted and stabbed, Amru said Arsit had instructed him to drive the car.

“At that time, the seat belt was still buckled on the driver and Arsit cut the belt using a knife and he pushed the driver to the passenger front seat.

“I drove the car heading to Syahbandar Tuaran compound and we went into the area.

“Upon reaching there, Arsit asked me to find a bush area to leave the deceased there,” explained Amru.

The prosecution: Can you explain what Arsit asked you to do there?

Witness: I drove the car to go near Comboy Town Tuaran and saw an abundant area. I drove to the area and Arsit, who was sitting at passenger seat behind, asked me to stop the car.

Amru further explained that Arsit brought the driver down from the front passenger seat and brought him to the bush area.

The witness testified that he was inside the car and he could not see the bush area because it was still dark at that time.

“After Arsit took out the driver from the car and brought him to the bush area, I drove the car to Syahbandar beach.

“Arsit was sitting behind and I drove the car to the beach area because I did not know where to go.

“Arsit did not say anything as far as I could recall. I was scared and blurred. I did not know what to do,” said Amru.

The prosecution: So, you drove to the beach for what?

Witness: I went to clean my clothes and pants which have blood stains while Arsit cleaned the car using the sea water and the shirt as there was blood on it.

Amru testified after that, he drove the car to a village behind 1Borneo and Arsit was also with him.

Amru and Arsit then went to sleep at a house of Amru’s friend by the name of Nursin.

To another question, Amru testified that that the driver was in critical condition when Arsit pushed him to the front passenger seat.

“I know the deceased was in critical condition because I saw him lose a lot of blood and his breath was not stable.

“When Arsit attacked the driver, I saw he was shocked and tried to fight back,” said Amru.

The prosecution: Throughout the journey from the roadside near the mosque to Syahbandar Tuaran, did you try to help the driver?

Witness: Yes.

The prosecution: What did you do?

Witness: I asked Arsit to take the driver to a hospital.

The prosecution: So what did Arsit answer you?

Witness: Arsit answered “I don’t want to be caught”.

The prosecution: Do you know why Arsit stabbed the driver?

Witness: I don’t know, maybe Arsit was angry when we were asked to get out from the car.

The prosecution: When you drove the car to Syahbandar Tuaran, what was the situation of the driver seat at that time?

Witness: Full of blood.

The prosecution: How did you sit if it was full of blood?

Witness: I put a jacket on the driver seat but still there were blood stains on my pants.

Arsit, who was represented by government-assigned counsel Mohd Ari Nadzrah Abd Rahman, was accused of murdering Muhammad Hanafiee Jaffar, 27, inside a car at the roadside of Jalan Marabahai in Tuaran between 4am and 5am on May 25, 2019.

The charge against Arsit, who is undocumented, was under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

On January 31, Amru was given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal by the same court from the said charge.

Amru had written a representation letter through his lawyers to the deputy public prosecutor’s office and it was accepted.

The trial resumes on May 9.