Join MRC Sibu to receive first aid training, Sibu students told

SIBU (May 8): Students here are urged to join the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sibu branch to acquire knowledge and be trained in administering first aid, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

He pointed out with first aid knowledge, students could help save lives or assist those who might have an injury.

“It is very important for students to join the Red Crescent movement or MRC Sibu branch, as it will not only benefit them but at the same time, they get to be trained in first aid that could help save lives,” said Chieng.

He was speaking at MRC Sibu’s Open Day cum World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day Celebration 2023 here yesterday themed ‘Everything we do comes from the heart’.

Earlier, he shared on the background of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which is a humanitarian movement with approximately 97 million volunteers, members and staff worldwide.

Chieng said that the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) was founded in 1919 in the aftermath of World War I – while the Malaysian Red Crescent was founded in 1951 with a meeting held on March 12, 1963 to inaugurate the formation of Sibu Division of Sarawak branch of British Red Cross Society.

“The World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day aims to highlight the principles of the Red Cross movement and make humanitarian work a priority for all – dedicated to helping those in need through humanitarian acts,” he said.

Meanwhile, MRC Sibu chairman Penghulu Chua Hiong Kee in his opening remarks said the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is celebrated by 190 countries globally on May 8 in honour of the founder of ICRC (International Committee of Red Cross), the late Jean Henry Dunant.

“This day is also an occasion to raise the public awareness about the important role of the movement in responding to crises and promoting social justice and peace.

“It is also a day to reflect on the values of humanity and kindness. Simultaneously, to acknowledge the efforts of the movement in making a positive difference in the lives of millions of people around the world,” he said.

He also thanked donors, namely Kuching cardiologist Dr Tang Sie Hing, MRC Sibu advisor Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, and Parliament Deputy Speaker Alice Lau for their generous donation towards MRC Sibu’s effort in acquiring a new ambulance.

Chua also thanked donors for the new air-conditioners in MRC Sibu headquarters hall, namely Vincent (three units), Chieng (two units) and one unit each from Sibu MP Oscar Ling, Dato Lau Ngie Hua, Teresa Wong, Lau Buong Jon and Rosebay Enterprise Sdn Bhd.

Among those present at the event were Cr Kevin Lau representing Vincent, Cr Teo Boon Siew and Kapitan Wong Hua.