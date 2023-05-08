King expected to launch National Unity Week celebrations in Kuching

KANGAR (May 8): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah is expected to officially launch the national-level National Unity Week celebrations at the Waterfront in Kuching, Sarawak on May 21, according to Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

The National Unity Minister said this year’s national-level celebrations would be held in Kuching and similar state-level events would be staged throughout the country from May 20 to 28.

“We hope these celebrations can be held every year to inculcate the spirit of unity among the people based on the concept of a Madani community,” he told reporters after calling on Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli at his office today.

Aaron said the National Unity Week celebrations, themed ‘Unity in Diversity’, would feature various activities expressing love, friendship and solidarity to strengthen unity.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shukri said the Perlis-level celebrations would be held at Dataran Dato Sheikh Ahmad here on May 27 and 29.

He said the closing ceremony would be officiated by Perlis Regent Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail. — Bernama