Kuching cops nab man for alleged drug possession

KUCHING (May 8): A 30-year-old local man was arrested after he was found to be in possession of drugs in a budget hotel room at Jalan Song here on Saturday.

According to Kuching district acting police chief Supt Merbin Lisa, he was arrested during a raid conducted at 11pm based on information received.

“Upon inspection of the room, the police found two plastic packets filled with drugs believed to be ‘syabu’ weighing 6.03 grammes and estimated to be worth RM603.

“The suspect also tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said in a statement,

Merbin said the suspect is currently remanded until May 10 and is detained at the Tabuan Jaya police station.

He is being investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.