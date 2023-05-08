Kuching South mayor: MBKS drafting rabies control strategies, guidelines

KUCHING (May 8): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is currently in the midst of drafting rabies control strategies and guidelines to tackle the threat of rabies, said Dato Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South mayor said the draft would include amendments to the current policies and ordinance.

Speaking at the Kuching division local authorities joint rabies operation at MBKS building here today, he said this is as instructed by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian before the implementation of new laws.

Dr Sim, who is Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, on Sunday had said that Sarawak remained committed to fighting rabies in the state and one of such efforts was for state-level laws to be amended at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) level.

“We don’t want Sarawak to be known as a state that has failed to deal with rabies, and we will look at several initiatives.

“They include the local authorities being able to amend some laws at the local government level,” he told reporters when met at a Hari Raya open house.

Wee in his speech said it was high time that local authorities as well as the community come together to fight and declare war against rabies after nine rabies cases were recorded in the state recently within a span of two days.

“The World Health Organisation had given its commitment to achieve zero human rabies deaths within seven years and we must work towards this mission.

“We have faced three years of the Covid-19 pandemic and I have confidence that we can fight rabies as long as we work as a team.

“Our goal is to create safe communities and a healthy city that is free from rabies and it is our duty to serve, protect and keep our people safe,” he said.

He said the joint operation with MBKS, Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), Padawan Municipal Council (MPP), Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) and the police starts from this week.

“But we must ensure that our efforts continue in our respective areas after the operation.

“I am confident that many members of the silent majority are with us, MBKS and the local governments. As your mayor, along with the support of all the councillors, we shall embark on this fight together,” he said.

He said the operation would look into making sure that the areas around Kuching are rabies free.

“We also aim to clear as many strays as possible in public areas.

“Of course, this is only part of the action plan. We will carry out all the possible always, including educating and raising awareness of the disease particularly on the importance of rabies vaccination on dogs,” he said, noting that vaccination would be the most cost-effective strategy to prevent rabies.

He also stressed that safety is the utmost priority and that the strays would be handled in a proper and safe manner.

“Everyone who is involved must wear proper attire and use appropriate equipment during this operation,” he said.

He thanked the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government for coordinating the joint operation as well as DVSS, DBKU and MPP for their participation.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to the police for providing assistance whenever required in the event of interruptions by other parties during this operation,” he added.