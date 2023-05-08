Matta S’wak: Jakarta-Kuching route boon for medical tourism, umrah gateway

KUCHING (May 8): The recently-announced Jakarta-Kuching route will have a positive impact on medical tourism and position Kuching as an umrah gateway.

Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (Matta) Sarawak chairman Oscar Choo said the initiative will automatically give greater accessibility to Kuching, which is highly needed to increase the number of arrivals for both leisure and business.

“This will also significantly have a positive impact on medical tourism and position Kuching nicely as an umrah gateway.

“Our only concern, as always, is on the capability of our Kuching International Airport to cater to more passengers, and this requires immediate attention from MAHB (Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad),” he told The Borneo Post today when commenting on the new route.

According to Choo, MAHB needs to upgrade all airports across Sarawak.

He said airport facilities in the state were poorly maintained and departure hall procedures need to be revamped.

“Passengers using the international departure hall do not have access to the F&B (food and beverage) outlets and to the shops which are in the domestic halls,” he lamented.

Choo pointed out more than half of the retail space at local airports were not taken up.

He opined shops are important as they give life to airports and passengers would normally make last minute purchases while waiting to board their flights.

He said airport shops play a role in boosting the economy and creating more tourism receipts.

“Basically, the entire Kuching International Airport requires a major facelift if we want to attract more direct flights and remain competitive in the region.

“Although we are a second-tier destination, MAHB should not take us for granted, as our airports play an important role since Sarawak has proven over the years that it is an important destination for tourism, business, and major events,” he added.

As the tourism industry is recovering at a healthy rate, Choo said it is crucial that points of entry and exit in Sarawak give a good first and memorable last impression for all travellers.

Last Thursday, Indonesia AirAsia announced the new route connecting Jakarta and Kuching, which will start on June 15.

In a statement, AirAsia said Jakarta will be the second city in Asean to be connected with Sarawak by the low-cost airline.

Presently, AirAsia Malaysia flies between Singapore and three cities in Sarawak namely Kuching, Miri, and Sibu, giving the airline the widest network between Singapore and Sarawak.

This is on top of its domestic services within Sarawak as well as to Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said direct connectivity between Jakarta and Kuching would enhance the latter as a hub connecting Sarawak and Sabah to Java island, where Jakarta is the main gateway.

He said improved connectivity between Jakarta and Kuching could also lead to an increase in trade, tourism, and investment between Indonesia and Sarawak.

Along with expanded air connectivity from Kuching, Lee said there is an urgent need to improve aviation transportation infrastructure in Sarawak, including airport facilities and air traffic control systems.