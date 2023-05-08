Ministry sorry over alleged molest of tourist

KOTA KINABALU (May 8): The State Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment (KePKAS) is shocked over the alleged molest of a China tourist at a diving area off Semporna waters on May 5.

Its minister, Datuk Christina Liew, said the 24-year-old woman had allegedly been kissed on her cheek by an assistant scuba diving instructor during scuba diving activities outside the Sipadan Island Park and Tun Sakaran Marine Park which are under the management of Sabah Parks.

She said the China citizen then filed a complaint to the Semporna District Police Headquarters on May 6, and the suspect was arrested by police and remanded for four days.

“Incidents like this greatly affect the image of tourism in Semporna district in particular and Sabah. Even more so now that the tourism industry is back to being lively after being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“KePKAS is very sorry this incident happened and we urge all travel agents in the state to play their role in providing quality and responsible services to ensure such incidents do not occur again,” she said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun advised tourism operators to ensure that their staff are given constant reminders and advice on proper behaviour etiquette to prevent any unwanted incidents.

“All operators involved in tourism activities need to make sure that their staff behave appropriately when dealing with tourists.

“This is especially considering that more and more tourists are coming to Sabah as they see it as a safe tourism destination,” he said.

Acting Semporna OCPD Assistant Superintendent Arif Abdul Razak said the 27-year-old local freelance divemaster had been detained after the tourist had reported to police that she was molested.

He was arrested at 12.50am on May 7 at a house in a water village in the district.

ASP Arif said in a statement on Monday that the victim lodged a complaint with Semporna police before flying back to her hometown in China.

He said police were investigating the case under Section 354 of the Penal Code for using criminal force to outrage the modesty of the woman.

He added the suspect had been remanded until May 11 to facilitate investigations.

Screenshots of alleged conversations between the victim and the accused as well as a picture of the woman allegedly being kissed by the accused have gone viral.

On Sunday, Sabah Dive Squad Club (also known as Deus Diving Club) urged diving instructors to do refresher training on the code of ethics.

The club also advised diving instructors not to be over friendly with their clients and students.

Its Charter President, Sim Fui, said besides refresher training on the code of ethics, the dive centre operators must also ensure all diving instructors or dive masters have valid diving certification.

“We always support our local dive centres and Malaysia tourism sports. Most of the divers are professional but this incident involved a dive centre.

“Although we do understand that diving instructors and masters have to be hospitable to their clients, they still have to be professional.

“Therefore, the dive centres should remind the code of ethics to all the dive instructors and dive masters for us to protect the reputation of the diving industry and tourism sector,” he said, adding such precautions would also prevent legal suits against dive operators,” he said.