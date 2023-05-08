Mobile generators to increase electricity generation in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (May 8): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) has deployed mobile generators to several strategic locations to increase electricity generation.

This is because the electricity generation capacity in Sabah has dropped after several large electricity generators owned by independent power producers (IPP) and SESB suffered unexpected damage and destabilised the Sabah grid system.

SESB Chief Executive Officer Ir Ts Mohd Yaakob Jaafar said since May 2, 11 mobile power sets with a generating capacity of four Megawatts (MW) have been installed and operated at several strategic locations in Kota Kinabalu and Tawau.

According to Mohd Yaakob, the installation of these mobile power sets aims to help the Sabah grid system and reduce supply rationing.

All the mobile generator sets are expected to continue operating for two weeks from May 2 and the Sabah grid system is expected to be stable when the two IPP and SESB stations operate as usual, he said at the SESB Hari Raya open house on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya who represented the Chief Minister, graced the open house.

During the event SESB presented Raya donation to 30 students from SMK Toh Puan Rahimah Stephens.

The guests and staff were also treated to local delicacies as well as activities that included a signing competition, cultural dances, best booth contest and a beauty pageant.