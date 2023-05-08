Mukah factory workers snare seven-foot croc

MUKAH (May 8): A crocodile measuring about seven-foot long was captured by workers at an oil palm factory here yesterday morning.

Mukah Civil Defence Force (APM) chief Zuriza Sharkawi said a three-member team was dispatched to the location after being informed of the catch by one of the workers.

“The reptile was reportedly caught around 7.50am. When APM personnel arrived at the factory, the crocodile had been tied up by the workers involved,” Zuriza told The Borneo Post’s sister paper Utusan Borneo.

The reptile was taken to Mukah APM headquarters and will be handed over to Sarawak Forestry Corporation for further action.

For assistance, Mukah APM can be reached on 084-872814.