Mukah man suffers minor burns while attempting to rescue parents from burning house

MUKAH (May 8): A 37-year-old man suffered burns while attempting to save his parents from a burning house in Kampung Kuala Lama here last night.

A statement from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak operations centre said the man, who lived next door, had minor injuries on his hands and legs.

The Mukah fire station deployed nine firefighters to the scene after receiving a report at 9.53pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that the incident involved a single-storey house measuring 40 feet by 40 feet that was already 90 per cent destroyed by fire.

“The fire also affected a house next door, which was slightly damaged in the incident,” said the statement.

According to the statement, the son noticed smoke coming from his parents’ house and had attempted to enter the burning building.

“He was informed later that his parents were outside when the fire occurred.

“He was given first aid and sent to hospital for further treatment,” said the statement.

Firefighters conducted an overhaul to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

The cause of the fire and total value of losses have yet to be ascertained.