Pillion rider killed, motorcyclist injured in single-vehicle accident in Julau

JULAU (May 8): A 13-year-old pillion rider was killed after the motorcycle he was riding on was involved in a single-vehicle accident at KM502, Jalan KJD here around 1.40pm yesterday.

Julau police chief DSP Andam Sulin, in a statement, identified the deceased as Alexsen Banyan, who was a student at a secondary school here.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and his body was taken to the Sarikei Hospital for further action,” he said.

According to Andam, the motorcyclist – who was the victim’s 35-year-old father – suffered serious injuries to his hands and right leg.

He said during the incident, the motorcyclist is believed to have lost control of the machine, causing it to skid to the left side of the road and hit the road divider.

He urged anyone with information on the incident to contact Julau traffic investigation officer Insp Mohamad Azri Mohd Azhar at 012-9059549.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.