PM Anwar: Not allowing further early EPF withdrawals is the right decision

SUNGAI BULOH (May 8): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that he will not waver in his decision to not allow more early Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawals, even though he has faced pressure to do so.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said that this is despite being aware that his decision may cause political controversy in the upcoming elections in six states.

“In making decisions, we must take the decision that is true and not be dragged to make a forced decision to appease some people,” he said during the inauguration ceremony of the new EPF Headquarters in Kwasa Damansara here. – Malay Mail

