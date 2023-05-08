Premier: Insights from IAIA 2023 can help Sarawak achieve developed status’ goal

KUCHING (May 8): It is hoped that the 42nd International Association of Impact Assessment (IAIA) annual conference would provide new insights that could help Sarawak achieve the developed state status by 2030.

In stating this, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said such insights would enable Sarawak to learn the best practices, experience and strategies towards ensuring its economic activities would be integrated into environmental sustainability.

“Building an increasingly resilient Sarawak is an ongoing journey where the results hinge on the combined efforts of the government, our communities, and stakeholders.

“Beyond robust physical infrastructure, resilience is also about inclusive society, which means that the government works closely with our communities and stakeholders to ensure that all Sarawakians would have equal opportunities to participate in the state’s overall development and able to enjoy equitable distribution of wealth through jobs and business opportunities.

“The IAIA 2023 will give new insights into how impact assessment and leadership can accelerate the transformation and sustain resilience in a world marred by adversities, which require immediate, impactful solutions,” he said in his speech for the opening ceremony at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

His text-of-speech was read by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Adding on, Abang Johari said Sarawak aspired to advocate the usage of new technologies and innovations as part of the efforts in continuing environmentally-sound practices such as greening efforts, and improving the regulatory framework enforcement.

Zooming in on IAIA 2023, he said the theme being discussed at the conference was in line with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“I am glad that the conference has included forums and sessions to discuss environmental and social sustainability, climate change impact assessments and its management, and the key challenges and future trends for ESG (environment, social and governance) strategy and impact-investing practices for the coming years.

“The topics will provide many new insights into our development initiatives,” he said.

In a statement, the IAIA hailed Sarawak as the first destination in Malaysia, and the second in Asia, to host the conference.

Running for four days, the event this year gathers over 600 impact assessment professionals from 79 countries.