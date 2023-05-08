Premier: Sarawak honoured to be represented, showcase traditional crafts at London Craft Week

KUCHING (May 8): Sarawak is honoured to be represented and to showcase the state’s traditional crafts to an international audience at the London Craft Week, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Through our talented artisans, Sarawak’s exceptional crafts and rich cultural heritage takes centrestage with a live demonstration of Pua Kumbu, Keringkam, weaving, and beadwork. We aim to showcase Sarawak’s rich cultural heritage to the world.

“I believe such event will be an excellent platform for our artisans to share their stories and showcase their craftmanship to the world and at the same can help create a sustainable income that not only benefits the artisans but also the local economy,” he said, according to a press release from Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) today.

The Premier of Sarawak was among dignitaries from Malaysia who witnessed the launch of Malaysia crafts exhibition held in conjunction with the annual London Craft Week at Malaysian High Commission in the United Kingdom’s capital city on Sunday.

The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, a great proponent and promoter of Malaysian crafts, was on hand to launch the exhibition that is held from May 8 till 14.

The wife of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri, Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib was also present.

Sarawak’s participation in the event along with other participating states was at the invitation of the Raja Permaisuri Agong in the effort to showcase the country, Sarawak’s unique crafts in particular.

The Premier said this event, with the full support of the Sarawak Government, is an initiative that aligns with Sarawak’s efforts to promote the region’s visibility as a ‘World Craft City’ and tell the stories of Malaysians through the language of craft.

“The patronage of Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong has given our talented artisans the chance to demonstrate their skills and raise awareness of Sarawak’s distinctive identity,” he added.

Meanwhile, the event also saw Her Majesty and the Premier introducing the Saratage website, developed and designed by the Centexs Commercial to ensure borderless access to Sarawak heritage and craft.

The Premier said Saratage website represented the government’s commitment to bring the world to Sarawak via digital platforms.

“And (this) will open new markets for our local craftsmen and entrepreneurs,” he added.

The STB media release further stated the Saratage online platform will allow users to discover, learn about and buy traditional Sarawakian crafts on the online marketplace.

It also said a Saratage application will be available before the end of the year.

This initiative is said to be part of the Sarawak Government’s initiative to promote entrepreneurship amongst Sarawak craftsmen and entrepreneurs who would be able to potentially generate an income of RM2,000 to RM3,000 monthly.

By making purchases from Saratage, customers from all over the world can purchase from local vendors and contribute to the ongoing effort to preserve Sarawak’s unique cultural identity.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Premier’s Office said Abang Johari was accompanied by his wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang at the event.

Also present were Minister of Tourism,Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and his wife Datin Sri Zuraini Abdul Jabbar, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Office Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Syed Aman Ghazali, and the State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and his wife Datin Amar Baduyah Bujang.

The participating bodies from Sarawak include Centexs Commercial, Tun Jugah Foundation and Brooke Trust with exhibits such as Songket Sarawak, Keringkam, Pua Kumbu and Bemban weaving items.

According to the statement, workshops and demonstrations are also part of the weeklong exhibition for the London Craft Week, which is an annual event organised in the British capital since 2015 involving commonwealth countries around the world.