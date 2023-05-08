Rep: Agencies collaborating to monitor hot, dry conditions in Mukah

SIBU (May 8): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) is collaborating with the Forest Department and Department of Environment to monitor hot and dry conditions in Mukah, said Royston Valentine.

The Tellian assemblyman said this would be done through patrols as well as aerial surveys using helicopters or drones to ensure the situation is under control.

This follows Bomba recently identifying Mukah as among the country’s 406 hotspots.

Royston said residents in Mukah and its surrounding areas should not take the warning lightly.

“As such the people should avoid at all costs and refrain from conducting open burning,” he told Utusan Borneo.

He said when it comes to severe climatic changes, the most important thing is to ensure the people’s safety.

He also pointed out that open burning could also endanger the people’s health.