Sadia Kuching honours Temenggong Nelson Kloni, Mr Heritage International John Watson Tamin

KUCHING (May 8): The Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) Kuching acknowledged the achievements of two Iban personalities during its pre-Gawai Dayak dinner here on Saturday.

Guest of honour Nelson Kloni has been appointed Iban temenggong for Kuching, while John Watson Tamin won the Mister Heritage International 2023 pageant in Manila, Philippines recently.

“As Ibans, we are indeed very proud of their appointment and achievement respectively,” said Sadia Kuching chairman Peter Moni in a press statement today.

“In my welcoming speech I congratulated both of them. They have made our community proud. Another distinguished guest present was former army general Lt Gen (Rtd) Datuk Stephen Mundaw.”

In 2018, Stephen became the first Dayak of Iban descent to be appointed commander of the Eastern Field Command.

Peter said Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development advisor Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom had contributed a government grant of RM5,000 to the branch.

Nelson also managed to raise RM2,000 during the Golden Voice singing session.

John, who is a gym trainer and Dayak music industry singer, also rendered a song when he received a token of appreciation for his efforts to put Sarawak on the world map.

Among those present were Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Youth chairman Surai Abell and deputy chairman Sila Robin, as well as SDNU Kuching chairman Thaddeus Ling Allu.