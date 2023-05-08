Sarawak Skills eyes setting up EV, hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle training hub in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 8): Sarawak Skills Group of Learning Institutions (Sarawak Skills) plans to establish a certified training centre involving electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid EVs and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles in Sarawak, in view of its role as a stakeholder in the transformation of the state’s socio-economic landscape.

This was mentioned in a statement released in connection with the launch of the ‘Hybrid and EV Training Course’ for Sarawak Skills’ teaching staff and trainers, recently.

The four-day programme, which commenced last Saturday at the institution’s premises in Tabuan Jaya here, represented the collaboration between Sarawak Skills and its strategic partner Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Technology Centre of Kolej Komuniti Kepala Batas.

It involved a total of 15 participants comprising instructors, lecturers and trainers from Sarawak Skills.

In his remarks, Sarawak Skills executive director Hallman Sabri thanked Kolej Komuniti Kepala Batas’ Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Technology Centre for the opportunity to synergise the expertise and resources, especially in the area of providing specialised training on EVs and hybrid vehicles.

“As the only centre in the Asia-Pacific Region to offer Levels 1 to 4 of the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI), United Kingdom’s award/certification programmes for electric and hybrid vehicles, we are grateful for the technical expertise and support by Kolej Komuniti Kepala Batas in our quest to establish a certified training centre for hybrid EVs and EVs in Sarawak,” he said in his opening speech.

He added that upon the completion of the four-day course and having passed the oral, written and practical assessments, the participants would earn three internationally-recognised certifications: the IMI United Kingdom International Level 1 Award in Electric/Hybrid Vehicle Awareness, the IMI International Level 2 Award in Electric/Hybrid Vehicle Hazard Management for Emergency and Recovery Personnel, and the IMI International Level 3 Award in Electric/Hybrid Vehicle System Repair and Replacement.

“With this pool of certified trainers for hybrid EVs and EVs, Sarawak Skills should be able to take that all-important first step to establish a certified training centre to offer hybrid EVs and EV programmes.

“In this respect, I am pleased to share that with the support of the Sarawak government, the Sarawak Skills Group of Learning Institutions will be setting up a dedicated Advanced Automotive Training College (AATC) in Kuching that will also accommodate the maintenance of hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles,” he said.

Among those present at the launch event were Kolej Komuniti Kepala Batas’ Automotive Programme head Mohd Fikri Azri Mat Saad, and the college’s Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Technology Centre coordinator Suhaimi Yusof.

