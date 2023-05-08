Scholarship for Sabahans to become seafarer

KOTA KINABALU (May 8): Sabahans interested to become a seafarer are encouraged to apply for a scholarship from the Marine Department of Malaysia.

The scholarship is under the department’s EduCor fund and is provided by the Central Mercantile Marine Fund, said its director general, Captain Mohamad Halim Ahmed.

According to him, the scholarship which started in 2007 is provided for up-skilling of seafarers who are mostly working as a crew member.

“When they want to enhance themselves in their career, they will go for the necessary courses which costs between RM3,000 and RM5,000. To most, the cost is high and this is why we offer them a scholarship to help them pay for the course fees,” said Mohamad Halim.

Speaking to reporters after witnessing the launching of the Sabah Boat and Shipowners Association (SBSA) and subsequent dialogue with its members, Mohamad Halim explained that the there are three categories of courses available to the seafarers.

The categories are domestic, near coastal which covers Asean countries and unlimited trade voyage which is for areas outside of Asean.

The courses are between one to three months and held in maritime institutes approved by the Marine Department, he said, adding there are 30 such institutes throughout the country and three are located in Kota Kinabalu.

“We only provide scholarship for domestic and near coastal courses. This is because we want to balance out the number between local and foreign crew employed by Malaysian vessels. Many Malaysian vessels employ foreign crew. At the same time we enhance our capacity building because we need to develop a new group of seafarers for the future,” he stressed.

According to Mohamad Halim, a seafarer who has sailed as a crew member for 36 months can take the courses so they can apply for a higher ranking post such as in navigation or engineering. Their ultimate post is to be the captain of the vessel.

The Central Mercantile Marine Fund, he said, is derived from the seafarers themselves, such as their registration fee and also the EduCor fee imposed on foreigners as they need to obtain the competency certificate before they start work on a Malaysian vessel.

Part of the course fee goes to the fund, he said.

Mohamad Halim also pointed out that he used to sail with many Sabahans in the past but the number has dwindled.

“Now we want to see how we can work with SBSA in the matter and drive this industry further. The opportunity in the industry is huge and I was made to understand that some Sabahans who are interested to become a seafarer are held back because of they do not have a strong command of the English language.

“We can assist them in terms of improving their command of English especially in maritime terms,” he said.

Meanwhile SBSA chairman Jeff Lu said that they are eager to help the younger generation in Sabah who are interested to have a career as a seafarer.

“Some cannot afford to pay for the course so they forgo their ambition. This is where SBSA can help them to explore further and find ways to utilise the fund. We will accommodate with the support of the Marine Department,” said Lu, adding that interested Sabahans can contact the association for more details.

Monday’s dialogue was attended by 20 marine officers from the Marine Department and 25 SBSA members from Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau, Lahad Datu and Kudat.

It addressed a wide range of topics including safety regulations, industry standards, single hull single bottoms ships and business development opportunities pertaining to all marine-related industries in Sabah.

Lu said SBSA was formed to support the growth and development of the marine industry in Sabah and said the newly set up association aims to promote as well as support the interests of 1,000 boat owners, 300 shipowners and the more than 12,000 mariners in Sabah.

The association will provide a platform for members to exchange ideas, collaborate on important marine industry issues, and access training and development programs for graduates who wish to venture into the oil and gas and marine industries.

“As an association, SBSA is committed to promote high standards of safety and quality in our industry, to support our members in their efforts to develop their businesses and compete effectively in the global market. SBSA will be the ears and eyes for the marine industry players in Sabah and will keep close contact with JLM, MASA and SSSA,” said Lu.

The Marine Department of Malaysia also expressed its support for the new association and its goals.

“We recognize the important role that the boat and shipowners’ association plays in the economic development of Sabah, and we are committed to work closely with SBSA to improve the quality of mariners and ensure that the industry continues to grow and thrive in Sabah,” said Mohamad Halim.

The launch of the SBSA and the dialogue session with the Marine Department marked an important milestone for the marine industry in Sabah.

With the support of the department and relevant authorities, the new association is well-positioned to make a positive impact on the industry and to help its members succeed in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.

For more information about the Sabah Boat & Shipowners’ Association (SBSA), please email your enquiries at general.sbsa@gmail.com.