Siblings go bald as show of support to cancer-stricken sister

WHEN a person is diagnosed with cancer, the news would devastate the whole family.

The journey of going to doctor’s consultations, the treatments that may incur some side effects and the endless emotional roller-coaster, all can be really exhausting.

The patient would go through the whole gamut of emotions – from disbelief to fear, to acceptance to reality – as well as the physical pain deriving from the illness itself and the host of treatments.

The only thing that could help them endure it all is the unwavering emotional support from the family, as shown by that of Dayang Intan Batrisya.

The 10-year-old was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma of the left zygoma in 2022, after her mother Maria Anong Adini noticed a small lump on the child’s left cheek.

The girl felt no pain when anyone touched the lump, and neither did she have prolonged fever – both said to be common symptoms in childhood cancer.

Still, the lump grew bigger two weeks later and seeing this, Maria knew right away that this condition must be checked immediately.

“I was feeling uneasy when my daughter had to be kept at Miri Hospital for a few nights. She went through numerous tests; the result came back as Ewing’s Sarcoma – a type of cancer that occurs in bones or in the soft tissue around the bones located just below the eye.

“My heart sank. I felt so helpless for the first time in my life.”

It is said that Ewing’s Sarcoma is the second most common primary sarcoma in children and young people.

Maria knew that she must remain strong and patient for her daughter, regardless of the circumstances.

The woman believed that she must toughen herself up so as to continue her role as the key emotional pillar in the family, but little did she know that her other children later made a decision that signified them wanting to help shoulder that burden.

Going bald as a family

The various cancer treatments meant that Dayang Intan could be losing hair. Prior to the diagnosis, the girl had luscious tresses.

Without hesitation, though, she decided to cut her hair to shoulder length before undergoing an operation to remove the tumour at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) in Kuching.

After recovering from the surgery, she was then put under chemotherapy, and a few sessions in, her hair started falling out.

Dayang Intan remained stoic – the drastic change and the pain from the treatment did not immediately affect her.

However for those witnessing her change, from a beautiful doll-like girl into a brave cancer fighter, was heart-breaking.

Being in Miri, her two siblings were not able to stay with her.

However, they were determined to go bald, as a show of support and solidarity for their little sister.

Awang Arif Hafizzudin and Dayang Alya Farizah booked a joint appointment at a salon in Miri to have their heads shaved. Tagging along with them was little brother Awang Amirul Hakim, 16.

“It was the least that I can do to support my sister, to let her know that she is not alone in this journey.

“I want to show her that we are going to be by her side the entire way,” said Awang Arif, 22.

Dayang Alya Farizah, 20, expressed the same sentiment, describing going bald as ‘a small gesture’ and that it was ‘nothing’ compared to what her sister had been enduring.

“Knowing that she is bearing the physical and emotional toll from chemo is heart-wrenching.

“I cannot feel her pain, but I want to show her that her siblings are always here for her no matter what.

“Our hair doesn’t matter, but our little sister does.

“I am not afraid to shave it all off because I am willing to sacrifice anything to help her overcome this obstacle in life,” said Dayang Alya.

Awang Amirul Hakim remarked: “Family is everything. Going bald to support our sister is nothing compared to the pain and suffering that she has to endure.”

Dayang Intan was ecstatic to see that her siblings had gone bald for her.

“They look just like me!” she shouted, seeing them in the photos and videos.

The words made Maria feel very proud of her children.

“Having gone through so many ups and downs in a matter of months since the first diagnosis, and Dayang Intan never getting upset or ashamed of her changing appearance caused by the treatments, it’s an immense sense of gratefulness and hope in seeing such a close and strong emotional bond between my children.

“The pain never stopped her from continuing to feel and be positive, but seeing what her older siblings have done, she’s not feeling alone anymore.

“In fact, she now appreciates being bald – seeing it as a sign of hope, courage and strength,” said Maria.

Baldness as a sign of hope

Dayang Intan’s family is just among the thousands in Sarawak affected by childhood cancer.

Their journey is an inspiring story, touching the lives of many Sarawakians as well as those in other parts of the country, and also encouraging them to pledge going bald this year.

GoBald 2023 was launched in March this year and since then, close to 70 individuals from all over Malaysia have pledged the commitment to shave their heads in support of this campaign, including the youngest participant, at only 17 months old.

To date, hundreds of donors have pledged donations meant to help the organiser, Sarawak Children’s Cancer Soceity (SCCS), reach the campaign’s target of RM1 million.

It is hoped that leading up to the grand event this June, more would come and support this fundraiser, and also help the children and their families in the fight against childhood cancer.

Registration for GoBald 2023 is ongoing, and can be made via www.gobald.my.

Those signing up can choose either to help raise funds and shave their heads, or raise funds only.

The organiser would ensure that the proceeds from the campaign would help children with cancer like Dayang Intan get access to more integrated and improved care, treatments and facilities, for them to get better.

SCCS’ Go Bald 2023 Campaign is back and set for June 11, 2023, running from 1.30pm to 7.20pm at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall, Miri.