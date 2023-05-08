Six make the cut for inaugural Sape’ Junior finale

KUCHING (May 8): Six contestants have made the cut for the finale of the inaugural Sape’ Junior, which will be staged at the Auditorium P Ramlee of Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) this Saturday.

Set to commence at 9pm, the showdown will put the spotlight on Martinus Njok Sebi, Ferderick Maldini and Darren Mengga Larry Mengga from Kuching; Aeron Junior Ibas and Ernest Vaneman Amut from Miri; and Stanford Rayan Sidi from Sibu.

Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture principal assistant secretary Nasir Lariwoo said each finalist would have to perform a traditional Sape’ song solo in the first round for not more than three minutes.

“For the second round, they would be required to perform a contemporary song of their own creation and composition, accompanied by Kombo D’Aspirasi RTM Kuching in a duration of five minutes.

“The prowess and skills of the contestants in playing Sape’ will be judged by professional sape players and musicians,” said Nasir, who represented Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at a press conference here today.

Nasir said that the Sape’ Junior 2023 competition, a programme by RTM Sarawak, has received full support from the ministry.

“This programme aims at highlighting talents and creativity of Sape’ players in Sarawak apart from unearthing new talents among the younger generation as to continue the legacy of our local music industry especially in the music of Sape’,” he added.

In this regard, Nasir on behalf of the organisers and state government, invited members of the public to join in the finale showdown at the auditorium, and those who could not make it can also watch it live at TV2, RTM Klik application or RTM Sarawak’s official Facebook page.

The finale event will be made merrier with live performances from renowned local artists, Bob Yusof and Noraniza Idris.

Also present at the press conference were RTM Sarawak director Nasrul Hakim Md Noh, RTM Sarawak assistant director for television section Saiful Arini and Sape’ Junior 2023 programme producer Nadia Fadila Ali.