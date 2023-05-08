Telcos must improve coverage in tourist spots, says Fahmi

BANTING (May 8): Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has urged telecommunications companies in the country to improve their service levels, including internet access in tourist hotspots.

Fahmi said service providers should take the matter seriously to ensure customer satisfaction.

“If we see, there are certain tourist areas facing problems with internet and telecommunications coverage even though they (consumers) have paid a lot of money for certain packages to telecommunications companies.

By right, these customers should be able to enjoy the service as expected wherever they are,” he told reporters after a ceremony held in conjunction with the 2023 Media Tour Programme at Gamuda Cove here today.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching was also present.

Fahmi said his ministry, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), would continue to pay close attention to the issue so that it could be overcome for the benefit of the people.

“What we are working on through MCMC is to task the telecommunications companies (to rectify the issue) and not (consider it) ‘business as usual’,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi commended the media for reporting internet coverage issues and expressed confidence that it would prompt the service providers involved to rectify them.

The four-day Media Tour Programme organised by the Malaysian Information Department beginning Monday with the participation of 22 media practitioners aims to explore beautiful tourist spots in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan. — Bernama