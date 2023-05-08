Unemployed man in Kuching fined RM2,000 for breaking family’s house glass windows

KUCHING (May 8): An unemployed man was fined RM2,000 in default five months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for committing mischief by breaking the glass windows of his family’s house.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Mohd Affandy Tahir, 34, after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

The section provides for a jail term for up to five years or with a fine, or both, if convicted.

The offence was committed at his family’s house in a flat at Taman Sri Jaya, Batu 9, Jalan Matang here around 5.40pm on May 4, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohd Affandy suddenly ran amok at the house and broke two pieces of window panes of his bedroom.

Mohd Affandy’s mother, who felt intimidated by him, informed his elder brother who then lodged a police report which led to his arrest on the same day.

It is understood that Mohd Affandy is hot-tempered, causing his mother to be afraid of him.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while Mohd Affandy was unrepresented by a legal counsel.