Upcoming programmes by Bomba S’wak aims to raise kids’ awareness of fire risks, prevention

KUCHING (May 8): A series of programmes will be carried out by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak, involving children especially those under the care of welfare homes.

According to Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman, these programmes are aimed at raising the awareness among the children of the dangers of fire and ways to deal with any emergency situation.

“We will carry out several programmes, through Bomba station heads, to educate those at children’s homes about fire safety.

“The series will cover six modules: ‘What is Fire’, ‘Learn Not to Burn’, ‘Good and Bad Fire’, ‘Stop, Drop and Roll’, ‘Get Out and Stay Out’, and ‘Plan Your Drill’,” he said during a press conference held after officiating at the Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) Care 2023 programme in Bomba Sarawak headquarters here today.

Khirudin added that Bomba Sarawak would continue their periodic inspections on several orphanages, run under the ‘Fire Hazard Programme’.

“This programme needs to be implemented to benefit the entire community.”

Earlier at the event, BSN donated fire extinguishers to five charity homes, namely Rumah Seri Kenangan Kuching, Kompleks Kebajikan Kanak-Kanak Laila Taib, Rumah Kebajikan Toh Puan Hajah Norkiah, Rumah Taman Seri Puteri Kuching and Salvation Army Kuching Children’s Home.

Meanwhile in his speech, BSN Sarawak director Amri Ahmad described BSN Care 2023 as a programme aimed at educating and raising awareness to children of the safe and proper ways to deal with a fire situation.

“The BSN takes this approach as it is an important step in educating children, at a young age, about handling emergency situations,” he said.