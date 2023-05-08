Value assessment on Pan Borneo project packages

KOTA KINABALU (May 8): A value assessment will be carried out this month to refine the remaining 20 packages of the Pan Borneo highway project in Sabah, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

Shahelmey who is also Works Minister said the value assessment laboratory will ensure that the design and price used for the remaining 20 packages are the latest so that the risk of additional cost when the packages are implemented can be minimized.

Shahelmey who was met at Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house on Monday, said this when asked for an update on the status of the Pan Borneo highway project in Sabah.

“The project is ongoing and I was made to understand that a value assessment laboratory will be carried out this month to refine the packages that will be launched this year. My hope is the 20 packages under Pan Borneo phase one will be implemented before the end of the year,” he said.

According to him, the 20 packages are worth about RM10 billion to RM12 billion and most are under package 16 from Semporna-Tawau checkpoint all the way to Kinabatangan.

The other packages involved the stretch from Telupid to Ranau as well as a few packages from Serusup in Tuaran to Simpang Mengayau Kudat.

He disclosed that the project is behind schedule by two years because of the issue with the financing.

Shahelmey said the Pan Borneo highway project in Sabah was previously supposed to be funded by Sukuk.

“But when the concept delivery partnership was terminated it is (now) funded through development expenditure which only covers RM1 billion a year, this is not enough. However during the recent tabling of the national 2023 budget, the Finance Minister announced a RM20 billion allocation for the implementation of the Pan Borneo highway project in Sabah and Sarawak.

“I believe that a major portion of the allocation would be given to Sabah to complete the 20 packages,” he said.