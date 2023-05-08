With new road, journey to Selangau takes just 20 minutes for Tg Lemayung folk

SIBU (May 8): The newly-upgraded Jalan Tanjung Lemayung has significantly reduced the journey to Selangau for residents in Ulu Mukah.

Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang said previously Tanjung Lemayung folk could only travel to the town by river.

“Previously they had to use the river for transport, which took one hour and 30 minutes to Selangau town.

“With the existence of the road, the residents of Tanjung Lemayung feel relieved. Now it’s only 20 minutes to get to Selangau town by road,” Gira said in a statement after officially opening the road on Saturday.

During the event, he presented an RM50,000 minor rural project allocation to the Rumah Dinggai village security and development committee (JKKK) and RM5,000 for the longhouse’s women’s bureau.

Gira also handed over RM296,000 in grants to 10 other JKKKs and parent-teacher associations in the area.

Among those present were Selangau District Officer Henry Inting Nyami, Penghulu Augustine Anjat Beti, and Penghulu Christopher Chat.