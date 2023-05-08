Woman hunting for river snails in Belaga feared to have drowned

BELAGA (May 8): A woman searching for snails along the Sungai Tegan riverbank yesterday is feared to have drowned.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu zone chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said a team of firefighters from Belaga fire station went to the scene after receiving a report at 5.25pm.

“Preliminary information received from a witness said during the incident, the victim, along with her brother and sister-in-law, were said to be searching for snails on the bank of the river,” he said.

The victim, identified only as Merry, told her brother and sister-in-law that she wanted to go to the other side of the river to get a boat.

Merry then jumped into the river but when she was around halfway across, her arms were seen flailing before she disappeared in the strong current.

A search and rescue operation for the victim began yesterday.

“Today’s operation, which started at 8am, will focus on the downstream and upstream areas by using a surface search technique,” added Wan Kamaruddin.