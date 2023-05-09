All nine victims of rabid dog in Kuching doing fine, says S’wak Health director

KUCHING (May 9): The nine bite victims of a black rabid dog here recently are doing fine, said state Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck.

He confirmed that all the victims were “not hospitalised”.

Dr Ooi also said they would not be given any further treatment as they had received the necessary vaccination doses.

“Eight of the bite victims have received three doses of anti-rabies vaccination from the Dog Bite Clinic at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Kuching as outpatients while another one received three doses of anti-rabies vaccination from the Borneo Medical Centre Kuching,” he explained when asked to confirm the current status of the nine bite victims.

On May 2, Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) had found that the dog was positive for rabies.

Kuching South City Council (MBKS) captured the dog with the help of Save Our Strays Kuching after a lengthy chase involving two vehicles, he said.

The plight of the victims was initially highlighted via Wee’s Facebook page.

A check with the DVS last week indicated that 72 areas in Sarawak have been declared rabies-infected.

The nine victims were bitten within one of these areas.