Author pleased to see higher appreciation for Sarawak’s sartorial heritage

MIRI (May 9): It seems that there is more appreciation for Sarawak’s sartorial heritage in today’s modern society than ever before, says author Heidi Munan.

Through her observation, honorary curator of beads for Sarawak Museum Department has noted that there are current fashion styles that are portraying those of the olden days.

“The times have changed. In the last 30 years, people have been seeing these beads and traditional fashion as representing their identities, and have been incorporating these elements into their fashion sense, and that is so important,” she said during a talk-and-book-signing session at Belle’s Bookshop in Pelita Commercial Centre over the weekend.

However, Heidi acknowledged the scenario of ‘traditional and cultural stuff lasting for only as long as people’s interest was still in it’.

“After that, it would be preserved in the museum,” she quipped.

Going into a serious tone, Heidi argued that fashion, regardless of any era, should be worn rather than being kept in a museum and thus, she expressed hope that her book ‘The Sartorial Heritage of Sarawak – A Study of Local Clothing Traditions’, would give readers a better perception and understanding about the clothing items worn by the people in Sarawak, from the early days of its recorded history up until these modern times.

It took her three years of compiling the relevant materials and about a year to finish writing the book, which was released in January this year.

“I am very proud of being able to share this book with Sarawakians and other readers, as I did with many other books released before,” said Swiss-born Heidi, who has spent more than 50 years conducting research into Sarawak’s culture, folklores and also history.

The book is available for purchase from Mucow Books Company. To get a copy, contact Philippa Munan on 011-16053616, or via mucowbookscompany@gmail.com.

Other books penned by Heidi are ‘Beads of Borneo’, ‘Sarawak Historical Landmarks’, and ‘Sarawak Folk Tales and Iban Stories’.